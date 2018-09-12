James Marsden, Who Is Very Much Alive, to Star in Netflix Series Dead to Me

Marsden. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ

Does it ever bring you down, wondering if there are any men at all left to root for besides Keanu Reeves? Well we’ve got one for you, and it’s James Marsden, a true Hollywood leading man and as Netflix announced today, star of its new series Dead to Me. Marsden will play opposite Ed Asner in the role of Abe, a witty gentleman living in an assisted care facility, and Linda Cardellini, a resident named Judy who works at Abe’s home and who Marsden’s character is “drawn to.” Dead to Me is described as a dark comedy about friendship, and it comes from producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, and Christina Applegate. Look at all those good people you can root for!