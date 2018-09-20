Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have signed on to star in a highly anticipated but very secret sci-fi thriller film in the works at Netflix, according to Deadline. Don’t tell! Just kidding, you can know this much. While the details of the story are being kept under wraps, the script by Mattson Tomlin, which was previously titled Power, was acquired by Netflix in a bidding war last October. Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, the directors behind Paranormal Activity 3 and Paranormal Activity 4, will helm the project. Schulman and Joost are also known for the 2010 documentary Catfish, which later spawned the MTV television show of the same name. Using these clues, it’s entirely possible that this is a movie about someone being seduced online by a ghost!