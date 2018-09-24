Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Webby Award

The light-skin Lord giveth, and the light-skin Lord taketh away: Jesse Williams is facing backlash online after posting a meme (?!) to promote Till, his directorial debut. On Monday afternoon, Williams framed photos of Emmett Till’s mother Mamie Till-Mobley after the Colin Kaepernick Nike ads to, effectively, meme Emmett’s death and Mamie’s mourning. “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything,” reads the black and white images of Till-Mobley crying.

Williams announced Monday that he would direct Till, a feature based on Keith A. Beauchamp’s 2005 documentary The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till. The movie will focus on Till-Mobley’s fight for justice after her son was brutally murdered after being accused of flirting with a white woman. Per Deadline, Whoopi Goldberg will produce and act in the movie.

what the fuck is wrong with y’all? honest question. cause there’s clearly something. pic.twitter.com/5qcGeHYOve — vanessa taylor (@BaconTribe) September 24, 2018

Jesse Williams turned pictures of Emmett Till’s mom into a Nike meme...to promote the movie he’s directing.



I can’t lie this makes me question how he’s going to do with the movie pic.twitter.com/eDD38e9KZW — DrmCatchr (@JaleelSpeaQs) September 24, 2018

Williams deleted the tweets promoting the Till announcement later on Monday afternoon. Production on Williams’s movie is expected to start next summer.