Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Emmy’s Happiest Couple

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Glenn Weiss and Jan Svendsen, the breakout stars of this year’s Emmy Awards, on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night. As the couple answered questions live from a bed they’d presumably been celebrating in, Weiss revealed he’d decided he wanted to propose about a week ago, but didn’t expect an opportunity to present itself so quickly. But if you’re having trouble getting past the bed detail, don’t worry, it wasn’t their real bed. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios actually just double as an AirBnb for couples whose love has gone totally viral.

Related