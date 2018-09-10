Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

What would Jesus do at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys? That’s goddamn right, he’d absolutely EGOT for his work on the televised production of Jesus Christ Superstar, just like lyricist Tim Rice, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and star John Legend. The three won as executive producers of the NBC live musical, which took home this year’s Outstanding Live Variety Special award, making the trio the 13th, 14th and 15th person to ever win an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Late producer Craig Zadan, who died on August 20, also won an posthumous Emmy for his producing role on the project.

For those of you filling out your EGOT bingo cards at home, in 2015 many-time Grammy winner Legend earned a Best Original Song Oscar for Selma’s “Glory” and a Tony for producing 2017’s Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Jitney. Meanwhile, Rice, a three-time Academy Award winner, and Webber share a Best Original Song Oscar for 1996’s Evita ballad “You Must Love Me,” as well as a host of Grammy and Tony Awards, including matching sets of Best Cast Show Album Grammys and Best Original Score Tonys for Evita and Cats. “I have to say, I was sitting through this this afternoon thinking, ‘What could I possibly win that we don’t win if we don’t win next year,” Webber joked with The Hollywood Reporter after the show. “Like Outstanding Hairdresser.”

