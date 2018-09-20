Jordan Peele Will Enter Another Dimension, Host CBS’s Twilight Zone Revival

Photo: Twitter/Jordan Peele

You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. Your host: Jordan Peele. CBS announced Thursday that Peele will host and narrate CBS All Access’s “modern reimagining” of The Twilight Zone. Peele will also executive-produce, and his company Monkeypaw Productions will produce. “Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours,” Peele said in the announcement. “I’m honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone.”

The new Twilight Zone will start production this fall and premiere next year.