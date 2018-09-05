Julia Sweeney. Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Here’s some extremely fun news for all you Saturday Night Live superfans: According to Deadline, SNL alum Julia Sweeney has signed on to star in the upcoming Lorne Michaels–produced comedy Shrill at Hulu, where she will play the mother of Aidy Bryant’s character Annie. Ordered to series last month, the six-episode show is based on Lindy West’s 2016 memoir of the same name and follows Bryant’s character “trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.”

Bryant co-wrote the script with West and Parks and Rec alum Alexandra Rushfield, while Elizabeth Banks serves as an executive producer alongside Michaels. Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones, Ian Owens, and John Cameron Mitchell round out the cast. Production is currently underway in Portland, and the show will reportedly not affect Bryant’s work on Saturday Night Live when it returns for its 44th season later this month.

Sweeney was on the SNL cast alongside the late Jan Hooks, who also showed up in a recurring TV-mom role as Jenna Maroney’s mother Verna on 30 Rock.