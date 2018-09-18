Julie Chen Officially Leaves The Talk With Video Message

Julie Chen. Photo: CBS

Julie Chen officially left The Talk today, posting a recorded video message to her cast members. Chen has not appeared on the CBS daytime talk show since her husband Les Moonves was pushed out of CBS after The New Yorker published a dozen women’s accounts of his alleged sexual harassment and assault. “I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” Chen said. “But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared. Most important, I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for.”

“To everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love. I will miss you all very, very much,” Chen continued. “To Eve: you’re the newest one at the table, but I feel like I’ve known you forever. You are even more beautiful inside than you are on the outside, if that’s even possible, because, you know I think you are flawless. Sheryl, thank you for being the perfect go-to partner for the last 7 years. I open, you close, and you always bring down the house. We called ourselves ‘The Book Ends,’ remember? And we always laughed when we said it to each other. Your wit, and timing, and humor, and compassion, and intelligence is simply unparalleled. You are incredible. Carrie Ann [Inaba], I don’t know, but in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister. I’m just saying! And finally, to Sara and Sharon: we’ve been together since day one at The Talk! I’ve spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you, and the memories and laughs and all the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all, and I know this show, and the sisterhood it stands for, will live on for many, many, many more years to come. You ladies got this, and I could not be more proud to call you my friends. I love you.”

CBS also released a statement about Chen’s departure:

For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.

Chen stood behind her husband after The New Yorker published its first report on Moonves and CBS. She did not make a public statement after the magazine published its second round of reporting, only saying that she would take time away from The Talk to be with her family, but signed off from that week’s episode of Big Brother by referring to herself as “Julie Chen Moonves.” According to a CNN report from Monday night, Chen has decided “her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son.” She’s expected to continuing hosting of Big Brother.