Julie Chen Takes A Stand for Les Moonves While Hosting Big Brother

On Thursday night Julie Chen, host of the CBS’s Big Brother and wife of disgraced former CEO Les Moonves, made what appeared to be a statement of support for her husband during her sign off. While she did not directly address her husband’s ouster from his role as the longtime head of CBS at any point during the actual show, she did opt to sign off as “Julie Chen Moonves,” having previously not used Moonves’s surname professionally. Les Moonves was ousted from his role after being accused of sexual harassment during his tenure as the Chairman and CEO of CBS by twelve women. Here’s a clip of Chen giving her sign off:

Julie Chen is standing by her husband. She signed off tonight’s @CBSBigBrother, for the first time ever I believe, with: “I’m Julie Chen Moonves.”



