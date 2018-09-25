Juliette Lewis and Johnny Galecki Are Going to Help Make The Conners Work

We’re weeks away from finding out what Roseanne looks like without, well, Roseanne. And while The Conners may be lacking the central, titular character who dominated the original, what they do have are guest stars. ET Online reports that Johnny Galecki will be returning to the-show-that-was-formerly-a-spinoff-of-Roseanne as David Healy, Darlene’s ex from the original show. Juliette Lewis is also set to make an appearance, guest starring as David’s girlfriend named Blue. Blue was mentioned but not seen in the reboot of Roseanne, and she’s apparently the type of person who uses words like “spiritual paths” so, she and Darlene are sure to get along great! Lewis shared photos from the set of the show on Instagram on Tuesday, showing her with Galecki and Sara Gilbert. The debut episode of this new Roseanne-free spin off airs on October 16th.

