Those Crazy Kids Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Already Married

Your other favorite two crazy kids, not to be confused with Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, have apparently gone and gotten hitched. People reports that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially married a day after visiting New York City’s marriage bureau and two months after getting engaged. Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, apparently just could not, would not wait. “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source tells People. They were reportedly legally married at the courthouse on Thursday, coincidentally the same day Baldwin told the Cut they planned to wait until 2019. Though they’ve eloped, they’ll also still apparently have a “big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love” — with “lights strung everywhere” and maybe “in the woods,” if Baldwin is still to be believed — reportedly as early as next week. According to TMZ, they’re headed to Canada to have the ceremony. Ah, young, rich love!