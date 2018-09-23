Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Justin Theroux sat down with The New York Times in August and gave some insight into his split with Jennifer Aniston. Well, actually, since it’s Justin Theroux, “sit” means walk his dog around New York City in a sleeveless t-shirt (but no shorts because, fun fact: he never wears them.) During this walk, he reiterated what the couple said in a statement months ago: that there was no bad blood between the two. “The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he told the Times. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

He went on to add that the split was a “small event” considering the travel-heavy life of an actor, and insisted that their breakup “doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half.” Which is either a super weird turn of phrase, or someone needs to call the cops on all the ordinary people Justin Theroux knows.