Sure sure, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill might be the “stars” of Netflix’s Maniac, but let Justin Theroux give you a taste of what he’s been up to. In the series, Theroux plays Dr. James K. Mantleray who works at the mysterious Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech alongside Dr. Robert Muramoto (Rome Kanda, a Japanese comedian and TV personality). In a 1970s-style infomercial, the two associates awkwardly explain all their company can do for you, while Sonoya Mizuno’s Dr. Fujita pops up in the background with massive bangs. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, Maniac premieres this Friday.

