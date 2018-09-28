JWoww and Roger Are No Longer DTF

Photo: CJ Rivera/Getty Images

Turn off the tanning beds, fold up the t-shirts and cancel the cabs, we have now entered a period of guido mourning. JWoww and Roger, whose relationship began and flourished during her time on MTV’s Jersey Shore, are getting a divorce. The Asbury Park Press is reporting that Jenni “JWoww” Farley has filed for a divorce from Roger Mathews, her husband of almost three years. Her filing cites “irreconcilable differences” and indicates the issues have been going on for at least six months, which fans of the couple may not be surprised by given Roger’s Instagram posts from earlier this year. In one video from January, he talked about the difficulties of being alone with their two children for a month while Farley filmed Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Miami. In the caption on the video he called the filming “a mid life crisis” and noted their relationship “it isn’t all cupcakes and unicorns.” Farley is seeking joint custody of their kids, an equitable distribution of property and child support.