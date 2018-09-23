Just days after Kanye West told a cheering crowd of high-school students his plans of moving back to Chicago and “never leaving again,” Yeezy joined his son Saint West in throwing out the first pitch at Sunday’s Chicago Cubs versus Chicago White Sox game. For someone who is simultaneously eating candy and being an actual toddler, Saint put a fair amount of heat on that ball. Kanye then threw out a pitch of his own, foreshadowing that fateful day in the distant future when Saint and Kanye will finally square off against each other in the World Series. Maybe his dad-rival will be part robot by then. Hey, anything’s possible. Kanye’s back in Chicago!