Kanye Apologizes to Drake for Pretty Much Everything

As Kanye continues his apology tour for wreaking havoc on the whole month of June, he’s now turned his public amends toward Drake. In a radio interview last week, Kanye apologized for his slavery comments, but he also addressed the ongoing tiff between him and Drake, saying he believed it to be over a misunderstanding regarding a beat (and that Drake apparently sends purple demon emojis when he’s mad, but of course). Kanye has now tweeted a series of apologies to Drake for a whole host of things: a) for stealing Drake’s thunder by putting his five-album release month right in the middle of Drake’s Scorpion release, b) for spoiling the peace talks between Drake and Kid Cudi because of that release date debacle, c) for not giving Drake a chance on “Lift Yourself” (the poopity scoop song), and d) for failing to tell Pusha T not to dredge up old ghostwriting rumors on his diss.

Let me start by apologizing for stepping on your release date in the first place … We were building a bond and working on music together including squashing the issues with Cudi at our office. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

plane taxiing for take off... because we spoke about doing Lift Yourself together I should have given you the opportunity for us to do this together before I released it — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

since we were building as friends and brothers I should have spoken to Pusha about the Quentin Miller bar. There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

He also clarifies for a second time that he was not the mole who leaked the intel about Drake’s secret son to Pusha T to use as ammunition, saying he learned his lesson about dragging kids into rap beef when he came for Wiz Khalifa a few years ago. He further extends an olive branch by saying he intends to go to one of Drake’s tour stops within the week, that this is all “Jedi level,” and can’t we all just get along? Your move, Aubrey.

I understand Pusha’s issues as a man if someone mentions your fiancé men go mask off. I’ve done the same myself at times. I love you and I love Pusha and we all have an admiration for each other’s craft. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha. I don’t play with the idea of people’s children after I spoke to Wiz a few years earlier. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018

This is all Jedi level. I will be coming to your show within the next seven days to give love and be inspired by the art you have created. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 5, 2018