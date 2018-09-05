Kanye Apologizes to Drake for Pretty Much Everything

As Kanye continues his apology tour for wreaking havoc on the whole month of June, he’s now turned his public amends toward Drake. In a radio interview last week, Kanye apologized for his slavery comments, but he also addressed the ongoing tiff between him and Drake, saying he believed it to be over a misunderstanding regarding a beat (and that Drake apparently sends purple demon emojis when he’s mad, but of course). Kanye has now tweeted a series of apologies to Drake for a whole host of things: a) for stealing Drake’s thunder by putting his five-album release month right in the middle of Drake’s Scorpion release, b) for spoiling the peace talks between Drake and Kid Cudi because of that release date debacle, c) for not giving Drake a chance on “Lift Yourself” (the poopity scoop song), and d) for failing to tell Pusha T not to dredge up old ghostwriting rumors on his diss.
He also clarifies for a second time that he was not the mole who leaked the intel about Drake’s secret son to Pusha T to use as ammunition, saying he learned his lesson about dragging kids into rap beef when he came for Wiz Khalifa a few years ago. He further extends an olive branch by saying he intends to go to one of Drake’s tour stops within the week, that this is all “Jedi level,” and can’t we all just get along? Your move, Aubrey.