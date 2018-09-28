Kanye West Is Just YE Now Because Sure, Fine, Whatever

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Just a heads up: Kanye West isn’t Kanye West anymore. He would now like to be referred to as YE, or ye, or Ye? It’s hard to be sure, but much like how Kim Kardashian knows better than to uproot her life and move to Chicago because West got an idea, we know better than to invest *too* much in this sudden rebrand. “[T]he being formally known as Kanye West,” he wrote this afternoon. “I am YE.” After tweeting the announcement, he changed his Twitter username to the moniker, which has been his nickname for a long time, and was also the name of the album he released in June. We’ll have to wait for his SNL performance in a few hours to see if Adam Driver actually introduces him as just “Ye” or whether “Ye” and Kanye West have the same taste in hats.

