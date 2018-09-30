The Being Formally Known as Kanye West Performs As a Bottle of Sparkling Water

Photo: SNL

The “being formally known as Kanye West” who earlier today announced “I am YE” was introduced by host Adam Driver as Kanye West for his first performance on SNL’s season 44 premiere, so, crisis averted. But who needs a name change when you’re a giant bottle of fancy sparkling water? Yes, for his big live performance of his single ‘I Love It’ West and Lil Pump performed as giant bottles of sparkling and still water. The outfits were clearly a reference to West’s lyric from the song, “When the first time they ask you if you want sparklin’ or still? Why you tryna act like you was drinkin’ sparklin’ water ‘fore you came out here?” And poor Lil Pump had to be the bottle of still water, the water you drink before you made it big. Meanwhile, Kanye seemed overjoyed to be embodying the bubbly luxury of the fancy sparkling water that costs extra.