Kanye West Replaced SNL’s Goodnight Hugs With, Um, A Speech

Photo: Twitter

sSo you know how at the end of every SNL episode the cast and host all get together and hug as slow piano music plays and people wave and it’s all nice? Yeah, no this week that warm and fuzzy stuff was replaced with Kanye West performing ‘Ghost Town’ with Kid Cudi and 070 Shake while wearing his Make America Great Again hat. Man, he really loves that thing. West did begin to invite the cast up on stage with them towards the end, but the broadcast abruptly ended just as Pete Davidson and Heidi Gardner stepped out. But apparently after the TV cameras turned off, Kanye did what Kanye does and decided to share some thoughts with the audience, who reacted with a mix of firm claps and boos. This included Chris Rock who captured parts of it in his Instagram stories, other users also posted bigger clips of the speech. Here are as many as we could find, posted in an order that makes about as much sense as we could manage:

KANYE SNL TALK THAT GOT CUT OFF FREEDOM OF SPEECH SHOULD HAVE EXTENDED pic.twitter.com/IpULoEJxsN — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) September 30, 2018

kanye west ranted about donald trump and more during snl’s credits and it was cut for time pic.twitter.com/19rs3SHz6i — KENNY (@phillycustoms) September 30, 2018