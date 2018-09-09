Kanye West Teases a Sequel to Watch the Throne

Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday to do what he does best: cause a total ruckus on the internet. This time, instead of getting political, it was simple: hint at an upcoming sequel to the collaboration he did years ago with his former bff who he fell out with pretty publicly a couple years ago. At least that’s what fans are inferring from the incredibly brief “throne2 coming soon” he posted. So, have the two rap superstars mended their long-standing beef that seemed alive and well as recently as Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love album back in June? Are they at least in talks? Or is Ye getting ahead of himself? No, no that can’t be it.