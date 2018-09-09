Kanye West Teases a Sequel to Watch the Throne

Photo: Getty

Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday to do what he does best: cause a total ruckus on the internet. This time, instead of getting political, it was simple: hint at an upcoming sequel to the collaboration he did years ago with his former bff who he fell out with pretty publicly a couple years ago. At least that’s what fans are inferring from the incredibly brief “throne2 coming soon” he posted. So, have the two rap superstars mended their long-standing beef that seemed alive and well as recently as Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love album back in June? Are they at least in talks? Or is Ye getting ahead of himself? No, no that can’t be it.

throne2 coming soon — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018