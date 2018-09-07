Kanye West Took Over the Pornhub Awards So That’s Why You Were Watching Them

Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Thursday night saw the debut of the world’s first ever Pornhub awards with creative director Kanye West, streamling live on both Pornhub and wegotlove.com. Not only that, but Yeezy himself performed at the awards, along with Teyana Taylor, Young MA, Blackbear, and Dana Dentata. West also premiered a music video directed by Spike Jonze for a new song featuring Lil Pump called “I Love It.” All this whilst honorees accepted monsterish dildo trophies, designed by West himself, on a set surrounded by giant video screens that played works from the artist Richard Kern. It looked like an episode of Black Mirror but like, with porn (the show was actually designed in collaboration with West’s DONDA creative house and Willo Perron, the man who most recently served as creative director for Jay-Z’s 4:44 album.)

Young MA was even presented with a young visionary award following her performance, and when we say these were monster dildo trophies we aren’t being juvenile, according to the press release, “Kanye has designed a bespoke erotica-inspired award statue for each of tonight’s unique categories. In line with the futurist theme, the award statues represent imagined alien sex toys.” Oh, Kim Kardashian did not win ‘Celebrity of the Year’ though, even with her husband at the helm of the show, so at least we can be sure none of this was rigged.

YEEZY also provided wardrobe and styling for all the night’s presenters (including the presenter who appeared naked at Kanye’s instruction.) You can see some of the awards in the only slightly NSFW photos and videos below.

Kanye did end up creative directing the @pornhub awards and it’s lit pic.twitter.com/WENAvuIxzT — dummie (@dumbfoundead) September 7, 2018

Ok maybe not a full song pic.twitter.com/fgq3FuH9mb — adam22 (@adam22) September 7, 2018