Kelly Clarkson Does Not Heart iHeartRadio

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson may be headlining the iHeartRadio festival this weekend in Las Vegas, but that didn’t stop her from spilling tea all over them. Thursday afternoon, the singer retweeted iHeartRadio’s coverage of her new talk show and decided she just was not having any of it. While their post read “#iHeartFestival performer? Check. Talk show host? Check. @kelly_clarkson is doing it all,” Clarkson then added “….except for getting my songs played on your stations. I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife” She then, we hope, broke into an a cappella rendition of ‘Since U Been Gone’ because that would be awesome.

....except for getting my songs played on your stations. I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA #MeaningOfLife https://t.co/WNGa0xqAyN — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 20, 2018

As of yet there’s been no public response from the internet radio platform, so we don’t know if this is the start of a genuine feud, or if Kelly was just letting them know: I don’t think about you.