Kenan Thompson’s Single-Dad Comedy in the Works at NBC

Kenan Thompson. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson might get his very own show on NBC. According to Deadline, Thompson has signed on to star in a single-cam comedy in development at the network titled Saving Larry, on which SNL boss Lorne Michaels is attached to executive produce alongside Superstore’s Jackie Clarke, who wrote the script.

NBC has given a production commitment to the show, which centers on a dad (Thompson) whose wife dies and “has to be both mother and father to his kids. And he has to do it all with his father-in-law hovering over him.”

Should the project get picked up to series, Thompson would reportedly leave his post at SNL to focus on the show. He currently holds the record of the longest-serving SNL cast member ever, having been at the show since 2003.