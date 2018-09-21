Kevin Hart Defends Tiffany Haddish Against Katt Williams

Photo: The Breakfast Club

When Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Breakfast Club”’s studio to promote their new movie Night School, Hart came with an agenda: letting Katt Williams know that Hart won’t let him badmouth his co-star. Williams started and settled a feud with Haddish this month after he said she “has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour” and suggested that she lied about being in an abusive relationship, but the two made up on Emmys night, where they both won trophies. Hart, however, was not content to sit on the sidelines. On “The Breakfast Club,” the comedian said Williams is mad because he squandered his Hollywood capital on drugs and unprofessionalism, and shouldn’t disparage an up-and-comer.

“You had the shot! You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work! You fucked off promo shoots! You fucked off promo trips. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studio stopped fucking with you,” Hart said. The comedian acknowledged Williams’s talent, but said he doesn’t like that Williams disparaged Haddish, lied about her personal life, and inflates how much money he makes from touring. “I have time to not be humble today. I have time to fact-check everything he said,” Hart said. “Because the world of Katt Williams is a fictional world.”