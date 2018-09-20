Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Takes Kevin Hart Down a Peg or Two

Kevin Hart co-hosted The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, and kicked things off with the latest installment in a long-running bromantic “feud” with his Central Intelligence and Jumanji co-star, the one and only Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. First, the comedian excitedly attempted to impress the audience by Facetiming Johnson from The Tonight Show desk. Unfortunately, The Rock did not answer, twice. But, of course, when Jimmy gave it a try from his own phone, Johnson excitedly picked up. And then in a classic three-way phone ambush, Dwayne “The Friend” Johnson proceeded to trash talk Hart, going so far as to call him a “little gremlin” as we, the audience, watched his heart break in real time.

Related