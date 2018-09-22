Manners Maketh Man, and Manners Also Maketh a Kingsman Trilogy

Photo: Jaap Buitendijk/Twentieth Century Fox

Eggsy will live to fire that umbrella stun-gun one last time. EW has confirmed that Kingsman 3 will cap off the spy trilogy next year, with November 8, 2019 as the official release date. Matthew Vaughn, who wrote and directed the previous two installments, will be back again for the third film in both capacities. However, no actors have yet to sign on, although we have a feeling the iconic trio of Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, and Mark Strong will ride again. (Strong’s character is dead, you say? Or is he?!) Vaughn previously hinted that Kingsman 3 would be happening — “the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship” — as well as express hope that an early-1900s spin-off, titled Kingsman: The Great Game, would also see the light of day. Good luck, Galahad.