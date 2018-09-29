Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

If you love depraved footwear and musical theater, but haven’t seen the one Broadway show designed specifically for you…well, it’s a good thing we’re alerting you to this important turn of events, that’s all we’ll say. Kinky Boots producers announced Friday that the Tony Award-winning show will dance its last dance on April 7, 2019. Based on the 2005 British film of the same name, the classic drag-queen-saves-a-staid-British-shoe-factory with a book by Harvey Fierstein has won six Tonys, including Best Musical and Best Musical Score for songwriter Cyndi Lauper.

By the time it closes, Kinky Boots will be the 25th longest-running show in Broadway history, with 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews. The musical will continue to play in productions in Europe, Asia and North America, but for those of us in New York, we’ll have to make do with the plain, humdrum, vanilla boots of every other Broadway show going forward.

Related