Kiss Will No Longer Be Rock n’ Rolling All Night, Nor Partying Every Day

Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to a performance of ‘Detroit Rock City’ on Wednesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent, rock band Kiss announced they’d soon be embarking on their last ever world tour. Dates for the “End of the Road World Tour” have yet to be announced, but the band promised the tour would be an epic send off of the group’s career, which has spanned over four decades. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t,” the band said in a statement to Variety. “KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and unstoppable.”