The Veronica Mars Revival Is a Go at Hulu

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Get in formation, Marshmallows! Kristen Bell has two very important Veronica Mars announcements for you. You may remember that Bell said in an interview last year that come hell or high water, fans would be getting more Mars. “If I have to do it as Murder She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it,” she said. “It’s going to happen.” And then in August, Hulu reportedly entered talks with Warner Bros. about a series revival. Well Neptune High’s most enterprising sleuth alum has kept her promise, because Veronica Mars is returning with a new season that will air on that streaming platform, and naturally it will host the whole back catalogue, too. Hear the announcement directly from Bell below.

BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :) A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 20, 2018