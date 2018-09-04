Kevin Spacey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County district attorney has declined to prosecute sex crime cases against Kevin Spacey, Anthony Anderson, and Steven Seagal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In two of those cases, the statute of limitations of the claims against the men had passed; in the third, involving Anderson, the reporting party declined to be interviewed by authorities for the case. This particular investigation into Spacey, whom multiple men have accused of sexual assault, involved an incident that took place in 1992. (Spacey is still facing a second sexual assault charge in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.) The case involving Seagal took place in 1993. The L.A. district attorney is still investigating Harvey Weinstein over a rape accusation, while Weinstein is facing felony sex charges in New York.