Here Are the Full Lyrics to A Star Is Born’s ‘Shallow’

A Star Is Born. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

On the afternoon of Thursday, September 27, 2018, you may have felt a great disturbance, when millions of voices suddenly cried out in jubilation that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” had finally been released. We’ve spent months imitating Gaga’s powerful bellow from the trailer, but now there are verses and choruses to learn, too! In the interest of serving readers the information they are interested in, here are the full lyrics to “Shallow,” so that you can put actual words to the melody you’ve been humming all day. Use them wisely.

[Bradley Cooper]

Tell me something, girl

Are you happy in this modern world?

Or do you need more?

Is there something else you’re searching for?

I’m falling

In all the good times, I find myself longing

For change

And in the bad times, I fear myself

[Lady Gaga]

Tell me something, boy

Aren’t you tired trying to fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore?

I’m falling

In all the good times, I find myself longing

For change

And in the bad times, I fear myself

I’m off the deep end

Watch as I dive in

I’ll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface

Where they can’t hurt us

We’re far from the shallow now

[Both]

In the sha-ha-sha-hallow

In sha-la-sha-la-shallow

In the sha-ha-sha-hallow

We’re far from the shallow now

[Lady Gaga]

Oh, ha-ah-ah-ah

Haaa-ah-ah-ah, haaawaah, ha-ah-ah-aaah

I’m off the deep end

Watch as I dive in

I’ll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface

Where they can’t hurt us

We’re far from the shallow now

[Both]

In the sha-ha-sha-hallow

In sha-la-sha-la-shallow

In the sha-ha-sha-hallow

We’re far from the shallow now