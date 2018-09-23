Fox’s New Last Man Standing Returns Early, and on Twitter No Less

Allen. Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

On one hand, Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing character might take umbrage at the fact Fox decided to drop the show’s full season premiere episode on Twitter ahead of its September 28 television debut. On the other hand, you just know he’s on there eight hours a day, arguing with everybody, so maybe it’s a natural fit. Either way, you can take a gander right now and see how the new Fox version of the show stacks up against its original permutation; the series was initially canceled by ABC back in early 2017 after six seasons. Now, did Fox drop the season premiere on Twitter specifically to catch President Trump’s all-tweeting eye with a show about a conservative white patriarch and his upper-middle-class family? Well, if they didn’t, they really should have. It’s just good sense.

Even though “Last Fan Standing” has come to an end, we want to say thank you to ALL of our loyal fans by releasing the premiere episode of #LastManStanding EARLY! Watch it NOW before it airs Sept. 28 at 8/7c on FOX. https://t.co/jUoo8oWlOs — Last Man Standing (@LastManStanding) September 23, 2018

