The best segment in late night, “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell,” returned to Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, and in addition to covering things like National Be Late for Something Day, Martina Navratilova’s recent “What Serena Got Wrong” op-ed, and what question lesbians get asked the most (“Can you open this jar for me?”), writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel responded to the news that white men are in the minority when it comes to this year’s Democratic midterm candidates by taking turns listing all the places where they’re still in charge, saving the best for last: “So, from now on, if you want to see white men in the majority, you’ll have to go to Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, a Cubs game, a research lab …” Ruffin starts, then Hagel cuts in, “A TED conference, a NASCAR race, Wall Street, NASA, the Supreme Court …” Back to Ruffin, “A math department, a movie studio, an engineering firm …” And finally, Ruffin and Hagel together, “Or, a comedy writers room!” Don’t believe Seth’s extremely false claim at the end of this segment — black women and lesbians are definitely not liars.

Related