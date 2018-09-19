Ryan Coogler. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

To those of us remember with fondness the good and charming 1990s pop-culture artifact that is Space Jam, there’s great news to relay. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Space Jam 2 star LeBron James has recruited Ryan Coogler to produce the sequel, which is being directed by Terence Nance. James told THR that he loved Coogler’s “vision” for Black Panther, and is enthusiastic for him to bring his so-far critically unimpeachable style to a movie directed at kids. “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James, a very inspiring man, said to THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.” Space Jam 2 has been in development with James for years now, with Justin Lin attached at one time to helm the sequel. But with a director, a big star, and a big producer all now in place for Warner Bros., it looks like Bugs and the King will finally have their day on the court. Now let’s all cross our fingers that Steph Curry is the team captain of whatever squad LeBron faces in the movie’s big game!