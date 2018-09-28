Lil Wayne Releases Tha Carter V After Years of Legal Battles

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Tha Carter V, the Lil Wayne album we were supposed to get in 2013 has finally been released, after the rapper finally settled a years old lawsuit against music label Cash Money in May of this year. The album, which he once called his “last album,” features the late rapper XXXTentacion, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Sampha, Snoop Dogg, and even Wayne’s own daughter Reginae Carter. Swizz Beats and Dr. Dre are among the producers credited on the album, and the whole work is capped off by a sample of Barack Obama himself. Tha Carter V is now available on all platforms, listen below: