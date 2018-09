Wow, we’ve been so wrapped up in “The Shallow,” the other song from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born trailer, we forgot to anticipate all the other songs potentially headed our way. Luckily Lady Gaga didn’t, which is why she tweeted a preview teaser for the above ballad, seemingly titled “Is That Alright?” You’re goddamn right it is, Gaga. The film, and its soundtrack, are both set to drop Friday, October 5.

