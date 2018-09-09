Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

In the first season of her Hulu show I Love You, America, Sarah Silverman delivered an impassioned monologue about her long-time pal, Louis C.K., and if you can still love a person despite their startling history of sexual harassment. Her thesis? She thinks you can, but you can also reserve your right to change your mind as time goes on and new information comes forward. “It’s vital that people are held accountable for their actions, no matter who they are,” she put it at the time. Now, almost a year later, Silverman is still finding it a bit difficult to remain objective when asked about C.K., but offered a story during a Paley Center for Media interview that speaks to her monologue: It helped one of C.K.’s daughters better understand his actions.

“I will say — and I hope this is OK to say — that after I did that [monologue], he called me. And he said it really helped one of his daughters to understand,” Silverman explained to the crowd. “She showed it to him and she said, I can love you even though you did bad things. And we cried. It was a small silver lining in a very bleak story.”

Silverman also addressed C.K.’s very divisive return to stand-up at the Comedy Cellar, saying she thinks he should’ve mentioned, in some capacity, the sexual harassment allegations. “I think he wronged people and my guess is he thought he could sneak on stage and try a few minutes,” she explained. “I understand the backlash of it.”