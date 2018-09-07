Celebrities React to Mac Miller’s Death

Mac Miller in September 2016, in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon, TMZ reported that musician Mac Miller had been found unresponsive in his home, and was soon after declared dead at the scene. Miller was 26. The rapper was widely loved in the music industry, and spoke with Vulture’s Craig Jenkins recently about his newest album Swimming, and how he manages his emotional highs and lows.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness,” he says when I ask about how he manages hurt feelings and negativity. “And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

Now, after an unconfirmed cause of death, Miller’s friends and peers are posting reflections of him on social media as they process the loss.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Its so crazy cause earl literally hit me up this morning him and vince were real friebds I met at a pivotal time in my life through mac. This shit hurts so bad. If you love someone male sure u tell em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

u were one of the most down to earth kids i have ever met. u were sweet. humble. and hilarious. i feel like it was yesterday when i met u. rest easy man. i’m gonna send u those sounds we were talking about so u can make every1 bangers in heaven. all love @MacMiller — Benny Blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller.



Every time we crossed paths he had good & cool energy.



🙏🏾 — Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) September 7, 2018

God fucking dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn't be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I fucking love you mac. — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP. — ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018

Rest in Peace our Good Friend Mac Miller. You and @AjaGrantPurple made beautiful music together. So Happy to Have Had Shared Laughs , Sounds , and Days with you. You ALWAYS showed Mad Love to All of us. Your the Man and We Will Miss You. — noGENRE PhonyPpl (@PhonyPpl) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

one of the most kindest human beings i knew, i truly can’t believe this shit right now. a true artist and true friend. may you rest in peace Mac, will miss you and your music very very much — Aminé (@heyamine) September 7, 2018

Heartbroken. — LONG LIVE YAMBO (@HeirDash) September 7, 2018

I’m so fucked up right now this is so sad I can’t believe it R.I.P. MAC MILLER — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 7, 2018

Rest in peace Mac Miller. My heart goes out to his family. Another one gone too soon. Addiction is an ongoing battle. You are not alone. If you or someone you know is struggling: 1-800-662-4357. — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

Woke up to some bullshit RIP Mac Miller — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) September 7, 2018

I am so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of @MacMiller. Sending love and light to all of his friends, family and fans. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller. It’s a sad day. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 7, 2018

I was just talking to u last night... We were supposed to shoot the conversation video on Wednesday. I love you, thank you for changing my life. RIP @MacMiller — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) September 7, 2018

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) September 7, 2018

Never had the chance to meet Mac Miller but was a huge fan of his music. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. And for those struggling with addiction or know someone who is, please seek help you are not alone these things don’t just get better — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 7, 2018

seeing anyone go saddens. seeing the young go... god damn — el-p (@therealelp) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

I can’t keep losing friends like this...I wish I spent more time with you these past weeks...I’m so sorry... rip MAC...you wrote the soundtrack to my college years and I’m so happy I got to know you...this sucks this really really sucks. — CHARLIE PUTH (@charlieputh) September 7, 2018

This fucking hurts. RIP Mac. — Pretty Reiki (@atrak) September 7, 2018

im at a loss for words. we lost an inspiration to fans and many musicians. youre a musical icon forever. Rest in Peace Mac Miller 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdHC73GCd3 — Noah Cyrus (@noahcyrus) September 7, 2018

Damn.... @MacMiller we worked pn sum fire a while back he had tribe tatooed on his arm. Super sweet dude man. Comfolences to his fam 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) September 7, 2018

Really fucked up about Mac — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) September 7, 2018

Mac. 💔💔💔 this just fucked us all up. u were too rare...damn. from eating frozen chicken wings in my basement to ur voice speaking to a generation. u did it homie. wish this wasn’t even a conversation. @Innerviewq i love u and am here for u. 😞 — 😈 (@machinegunkelly) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Mac Miller and deepest sympathy to his family. This is a very sad day. — Joel Madden (@JoelMadden) September 7, 2018

Mac I Love You! You were a huge inspiration on my come up. Thank you for the countless hours of fun listening to your music with my homies! This has me so fucked up! You will be missed and always remembered #KIDS — Young Sinatra (@Logic301) September 7, 2018

bro plz — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Mac, I️ don’t have words. Only gratitude 🙏🏽 — Noah centineo (@noahcent) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

I don’t want to be seeing this about Mac miller :( — MYKKI BLANCO (@MykkiBlanco) September 7, 2018

I feel absolutely broken. I love you, Mac. — Benjy Grinberg (@benjybenjy) September 7, 2018