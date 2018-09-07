Mac Miller Dead at 26

Mac Miller. Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Mac Miller has died of an apparent drug overdose at the age of 26, TMZ reports. The rapper was reportedly found unconscious at his San Fernando Valley residence on Friday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene. Miller has publicly battled substance abuse for years, and was arrested for a DUI in May. “I used to rap super openly about really dark shit,” he told Vulture in a lenghty profile published on Thursday. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

This post contains breaking news and will be updated accordingly.