See More Portraits of Mac Miller From His Vulture Profile

Photo: Christaan Felber for Vulture

Mac Miller died of a reported drug overdose at the age of 26 on Friday. On Thursday, Vulture published what will likely be the rapper’s final interview, a lengthy profile written by New York’s music critic Craig Jenkins. Miller spoke candidly about his past struggles with substance abuse and depression, his musicianship, and his recent successes, including his latest and last album, Swimming. “That’s the goal, to get better and to try to make this shit the most of a reflection of who I am,” he said. “I used to rap super openly about really dark shit because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.” Vulture photographed Miller at New York’s Bowery Hotel on August 14. See several outtakes from the shoot, photographed by Christaan Felber, below.

Christaan Felber for Vulture. Christaan Felber for Vulture.

Photo: Christaan Felber for Vulture

Photo: Christaan Felber for Vulture

Photo: Christaan Felber for Vulture

Photo: Christaan Felber for Vulture

Photo: Christaan Felber for Vulture