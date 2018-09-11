Mac Miller Honored at Hometown Vigil in Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park

Miller. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Mac Miller got a hometown send-off at Pittsburgh’s Frick Park on Tuesday night, where thousands attended a vigil for the rapper, who died at 26 last Friday following an apparent overdose. The site was chosen for its significance to Miller’s career: His 2011 debut album was named after the park’s playground, known as Blue Slide Park, located just two blocks from the high school he attended. Earlier in the day, the park’s eponymous slide reportedly received a fresh coat of blue paint in preparation for the vigil. Miller’s music played throughout the memorial, which his grandmother also attended to thank fans, who lit candles and left messages for Miller. Fans also decorated the park with murals and Steelers jerseys, for Miller’s favorite team. According to local reports, a petition was passed around to request that the name of the playground at Frick Park be changed to “Mac Miller Blue Slide Park.”

Mac Miller's grandmother speaks at a vigil held for him at Blue Slide Park in Squirrel Hill Sept. 11, 2018. "He loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh and everything you have done for him." The 26-year-old passed away on Friday. @PGVisuals @PittsburghPG https://t.co/wiVd6mftkq pic.twitter.com/OPCxtOyZWQ — Jessie Wardarski (@JKayWardarski) September 12, 2018