Macaulay Culkin Sent JK Rowling His Resume

Macaulay Culkin is not throwing away his shot. The legendary child star who now keeps a relatively low profile is apparently ready to re-enter the world of Hollywood blockbusters. On Wednesday night the actor tweeted out his support for JK Rowling’s upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald amid the controversy surrounding Nagini. He also casually dropped his resume on her desk like a real Hollywood pro. “Hey @jk_rowling I’m with you! Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She’s a strong woman/snake,” the actor wrote. “Also, can you write me into the next movie? I’m Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)…”

Hey @jk_rowling I'm with you!



Nagini can be whatever she wants to be! She's a strong woman/snake.



Also, can you write me into the next movie? I'm Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone: The Movie) and I was also a Pagemaster (experienced with magic)... — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) September 26, 2018

Culkin makes an excellent move here, highlighting not only his experience making big Hollywood movies, but also his experience doing magic in glasses. Finally, he flaunts his networking skills by reaching out to a mutual connection, Dan Fogler, star of Fantastic Beasts.

Hey @mrdanfogler put in a good word for me. There's a back rub in it for you. ;)



BTW, it's me Macaulay Culkin (From Home Alone 2/we're friends in real life). — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) September 26, 2018

Unfortunately, comedian and noted bee head Andy Milonakis is here to throw a wrench in Culkin’s plans, by pointing out his one great weakness: a bee sting.

Don’t do it, he can’t even handle a bee sting — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) September 26, 2018