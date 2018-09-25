Making a Murderer Is Coming Back Very Soon, Specifically on October 19

Steven Avery. Photo: Netflix

Almost three years after it first premiered, Making a Murderer is suddenly coming back. Netflix announced today that it will release a new season of its true-crime series on October 19, less than a month from today. According to a release, in Making a Murderer’s second season, filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos will head back to Wisconsin with ten new episodes on Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey moving through the post-conviction process. “Building on P​art 1​, which documented the experience of the accused, in ​Part 2,​ we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit,” they said in a statement. According to the release, the season will also introduce Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s post-conviction lawyer, as well as Dassey’s post-conviction lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, who tried to appeal his case all the way up to the Supreme Court.