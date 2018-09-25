Making a Murderer Is Coming Back Very Soon, Specifically on October 19

Almost three years after it first premiered, Making a Murderer is suddenly coming back. Netflix announced today that it will release a new season of its true-crime series on October 19, less than a month from today. According to a release, in Making a Murderer’s second season, filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos will head back to Wisconsin with ten new episodes on Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey moving through the post-conviction process. “Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit,” they said in a statement. According to the release, the season will also introduce Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s post-conviction lawyer, as well as Dassey’s post-conviction lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin, who tried to appeal his case all the way up to the Supreme Court.