Man Brings Trump Flag to Frozen, Is Forced to Let It Go

Years into Trump’s presidency, conservatives continue to stage their political protests during theater. Last night, a man sitting in the front row of Broadway’s Frozen musical decided to unfurl a “Trump 2020” flag during the show’s curtain call, only to have it snatched away by one of the cast members. Timothy R. Hughes, who plays the leader of the troll-like Hidden Folk, grabbed the flag from the man’s hands and threw it offstage, later posting about it on Instagram. “What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag??” Hughes captioned a video of the event on Instagram. “How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway.”

Some asshole decided to hold up a Trump flag @FrozenBroadway 🙃 pic.twitter.com/P6Uwl6Vh2G — Matt (@broadway_4me) September 6, 2018

The man who held up the flag was also photographed after the show, according to a Tweet, and was complaining about it being stolen. Seems the cold reception did bother him anyway.

He disrupted bows at @FrozenBroadway tonight with a giant Trump 2020 flag in the front row. a cast member snatched the flag. Here he is pouting and threatening to sue if he doesn’t get his flag back. This is a children’s show, people. pic.twitter.com/iQUAtQqsbs — Joy Rosenthal יוכבד (@TheBroadwayWiz) September 6, 2018

A source close to the production told Vulture the flag was returned to the protester last night.