Matt Damon Played Brett Kavanaugh on SNL

Tonight’s SNL season 44 premiere kicked off with a surprisingly faithful re-enactment of Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate testimony. Matt Damon stepped in to play the very yelly and weepy potential Supreme Court justice, who simply couldn’t wait to show the committee his calendar full of nights spent drinking beer and not even thinking about sex. “I was the proudest, drunkest virgin you’ve ever seen,” declared Damon’s Kavanaugh as he emotionally recounted his days lifting weights with his friends PJ, Squee, and “Donkey Dong Doug.” He and other members of the committee which included Beck Bennett, Kate McKinnon, Mikey Day, Cecily Strong, and a special appearance by SNL alum Rachel Dratch, are also continually stalked by a cardboard cut-out of Alyssa Milano, who never fails to find her lens.