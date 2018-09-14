Matthew Perry Announces He’s Been in the Hospital for Three Months

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

On Friday, Friends star Matthew Perry announced on Twitter that he’s actually been hospitalized for the last three months. “Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” the actor wrote. The news comes after Perry was rushed into emergency surgery in early August. At the time a spokesman for the actor announced, “Matthew Perry recently underwent surgery in a Los Angeles hospital to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.” The tweet is the first communication from the actor since his surgery, and seems to suggest his health troubles are improving (hey, he’s tweeting!), even if it’s not going as quickly as we’d all prefer.

