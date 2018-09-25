Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig to Star in Animated Comedy at Fox

Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Fox just gave a straight-to-series order to an animated series with plenty of big comedy names attached. According to Deadline, the network has ordered 13 episodes of Bless the Harts, which will star the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, and Ike Barinholtz and center on a group of southerners “who are always broke as a joke, and struggling for the American dream of status and wealth. What they don’t realize is that they’re already rich, in friends, family and laughter.” The series was created by Saturday Night Live alum Emily Spivey, who has also written for Up All Night, The Last Man on Earth, and the upcoming movie directed by Amy Poehler, Wine Country, starring a bunch of SNL alums. In addition to Spivey and Wiig, Chris Miller and Phil Lord will serve as executive producers on the animated show.

“Emily Spivey has the uncanny ability to observe the simplest qualities of everyday life, framing together bold characters and hilarious stories built around warmth and heart,” Fox exec Michael Thorn said of the new project. “Having grown up in a close-knit southern family, she has a deep well of material that has inspired her to create this show, with a phenomenal cast, headlined by Kristen, Maya, Jillian and Ike. As home to television’s most iconic animated families — the Simpsons, Griffins and Belchers — we’re thrilled to welcome the Harts to Fox.”