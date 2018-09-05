Meek Mill Wants to Get a Million People Out of Jail

Tonight, Jimmy Fallon had his eyes opened to the skewed nature of America’s justice system. Rapper Meek Mill and 76er’s co-owner Michael Rubin came by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about working on criminal justice reform together, while Mill explained to Jimmy lots of things that made the host go “wow!” For instance, the rapper explained he has been on probation since he was 19, and now at age 31, he still has eight more years of avoiding so much as a traffic ticket before his probation ends in 2026. Mill said he still considers himself lucky, which Fallon was also surprised to hear, because I guess he missed Summer Jam this year.

