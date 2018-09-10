Meryl Streep Was In the Crowd at the U.S. Open and She Was Wonderful In It

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Few performers can convey the electric victory and sweeping heartbreak of life like Meryl Streep, and that’s just from the stands after approximately half a beer. Tennis fans everywhere tuning in to see Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro square-off in this year’s U.S. Open men’s singles final also got the added thrill of Meryl emoting in the crowd, giving nothing less than her best as Djokovic played toward victory. The moment Streep realizes the announcers are both talking about and watching her, so she salutes them with a Heineken Light, probably isn’t eligible for an Emmy, but honestly, give it a few years.

Meryl Streep is the 😱 emoji at the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/70C8SMl8In — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2018