If any ventriloquists are nominated for an Emmy this year, they and their puppet’s faces are about to be absolutely drenched with tears come Monday night, if Michael Che and Colin Jost’s pre-Emmy Ellen visit is any indication. The pair stopped by ahead of their award show hosting gig next week, and ahead of this fall’s Saturday Night Live premiere, to get you good and ready for some one-liners. Seems sort of silly not to just take Ellen along to the Emmys after a segment like this, though, boy, she sure had that ‘beard’ joke locked and loaded, didn’t she?

